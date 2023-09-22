RSV vaccine recommended during pregnancy as a second option to protect newborns

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials are recommending RSV vaccinations for moms-to-be as a second option to protect newborns. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the shots should only be given to pregnant women during RSV season _ fall and early winter. The recommendation comes a month after the CDC recommended another option: lab-made antibodies given to infants younger than 8 months as way to prevent severe RSV illnesses. The CDC says babies likely only need protection from one, not both options. The vaccine should only be given between 32 weeks and 36 weeks of pregnancy.

