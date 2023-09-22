Sabato De Sarno makes much anticipated debut at Gucci under the gaze of stars like Julia Roberts

MILAN (AP) — Sabato De Sarno wants people to fall in love with Gucci again, titling his debut collection “Gucci Ancora,” Italian for “Gucci Again.” The title is a touching admission of the challenges facing the 40-year-old designer, who joined Gucci this summer from Valentino, where he worked for 14 years, after stints at Prada and Dolce & Gabbana. De Sarno’s debut Friday, nine months after his appointment was announced in the wake of Alessandro Michele’s surprise departure, was the most anticipated on the Milan calendar. The ferment was enough to fill the front row with Hollywood A-listers like Julia Roberts and Ryan Gosling.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.