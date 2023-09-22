Shimano recalls 760,000 bike cranksets over crash hazard following several injury reports

NEW YORK (AP) — Cycling company Shimano is recalling some 760,000 bike cranksets in the U.S. and Canada due to a crash hazard that has resulted in several reported injuries. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the now-recalled crank parts can separate and break, risking crashes. More than 4,500 incidents of the cranksets separating and six injuries have been reported to date — including bone fractures, joint displacement and lacerations. The recall impacts Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100 and FC-R9100P 11-Speed Bonded Hollowtech Road Cranksets that were manufactured prior to July 2019. Those who own the recalled cranksets are urged to stop using them immediately and contact an authorized Shimano dealer for an inspection.

