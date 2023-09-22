Spain’s World Cup winners return to action after sexism scandal with 3-2 win in Sweden

GOTHENBURG, Sweden (AP) — Spain’s World Cup-winning women’s team have gotten back to being soccer players. A 3-2 win over Sweden in Gothenburg was Spain’s first match since capturing the biggest prize in women’s soccer last month in Australia. That achievement ultimately was tarnished by a sexism scandal sparked by former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the World Cup awards ceremony. The game was played two days after a deal was reached between the players, federation and government mediators that the players believe will lead to real reform inside the beleaguered federation. Mariona Caldentey scored a stoppage-time penalty for the winner. The game was in the Women’s Nations League.

