Sudan’s military leader warns the war in his country could spread beyond its borders

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Sudan’s army chief has warned that the war in the northeast African country could spread beyond its borders if it is not stopped. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, urged world leaders to designate the rival paramilitary force as a terrorist group. He also said the conflict must be resolved for Sudan to transition to democracy through a peaceful election. Pro-democracy activists have said that Burhan’s failure to hold a vote show he is unwilling to loosen his grip on power. The conflict in Sudan has killed at least 5,000 people and wounded 12,000 others, according to the U.N. envoy in the country, who announced his resignation last week.

