The fight over Arizona’s shipping container border wall ends with dismissal of federal lawsuits

PHOENIX (AP) — Two federal lawsuits filed over former Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision last year to place thousands of shipping containers along the U.S.-Mexico border have been dismissed after the state said it would pay the U.S. Forest Service $2.1 million to repair environmental damage. The Sept. 15 dismissal of the cases in U.S. District Court ends the fight over the double-stacked containers placed as a makeshift border wall last year. Ducey sued in U.S. District Court seeking to stop the federal government from preventing placement of the containers. The U.S. Justice Department then sued Ducey and other Arizona officials.

