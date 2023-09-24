‘Expend4bles’ opens with epic flop while ‘Nun 2’ claims top spot again at the box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvester Stallone and Jason Statham weren’t enough to save “Expend4bles” from a debut box office flop. Comscore reported on Sunday that the fourth installment suffered the franchise’s worst opening weekend while “The Nun 2” took home the top spot for a third straight week. The film, also known as “Expendables 4,” pulled in a mediocre $8.3 million for the big-budget project. It’s been nearly a decade since the franchise released a film, which opened with $15.8 million and eventually grossed $214 million globally. But times have changed, as the film barely placed second behind “The Nun 2,” a horror movie that earned $8.4 million in its first week.

