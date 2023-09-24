Suspect arrested after shooting at the Oklahoma State Fair injures 1, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City police say one person was injured when shots were fired during an argument between two groups of people at the Oklahoma State Fair, sending a crowd of people running for safety. Lt. Jeff Cooper said Sunday that one person was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after the Saturday night shooting. Police initially took two people into custody but Cooper said one of them was later released. Police say the injured person, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition Sunday.

