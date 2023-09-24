Woman arrested after 55 dogs are removed from animal rescue home and 5 dead puppies found in freezer

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Chandler, Arizona, woman who ran an animal rescue out of her now-condemned home has been arrested. Dozens of abused dogs were discovered and five dead puppies were found in a freezer. City police say 48-year-old April McLaughlin was taken into custody Friday after a search warrant was executed at the house. They say the search followed multiple calls and reports from concerned neighbors about smells from the home and hoarding conditions. Authorities say most of the 55 dogs removed from the home were elderly and special-needs animals and either dragged themselves to get around or shook due to neurological issues. Many will likely need to be euthanized.

