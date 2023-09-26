After 4 months, Pakistan resumes issuing ID cards to transgender people, officials say

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani authorities have resumed issuing ID cards to transgender people after a four-month pause and following an Islamic court’s controversial ruling that gutted a law aimed at protecting trans rights. The national database and registry, or NADRA, halted the cards after an Islamic court ruled in May that trans people cannot change their gender at will and that giving them equal rights goes against Islam. Human rights activists have appealed the Islamic court’s ruling to get it reversed on the grounds that it denied trans people basic rights. NADRA officials on Tuesday confirmed they resumed registration of trans people for ID cards but did not elaborate.

