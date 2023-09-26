The Supreme Court will let Alabama’s congressional map be redrawn to better represent Black voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing work to proceed on a new Alabama congressional map with greater representation for Black voters. The new districts could help Democrats trying to flip control of the House of Representatives. The justices Tuesday rejected Alabama’s plea to retain Republican-drawn lines turned down by a lower court. The justices left in place an order directing a court-appointed special master to propose new lines for the state with a second district where Black voters constitute a majority or close to it. The lead plaintiff in the redistricting case calls the ruling a “victory for all Alabamians.” Federal lawsuits over state and congressional districts are pending in Georgia, Louisiana and Texas.

