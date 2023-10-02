Alok is among the most famous DJs in the world, and he wants to make it a better place

NEW YORK (AP) — Alok is one of the biggest DJs on the planet, but at just 32 years old, he’s learned that fortune and fame don’t equal happiness. At 24, he says he had financial success but felt “a huge emptiness.” The Brazilian electronic dance music star, who was battling depression embarked on a quest to find the meaning of life. He went to the Amazon rainforest and connected with Indigenous people there and also visited Africa with a humanitarian group where he realized others had greater complaints. Now, in addition to his music pursuits, he’s also working on philanthropy. Alok wants to a make the world a better place while making it dance.

