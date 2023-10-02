Banners purportedly from Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel say gang has sworn off sales of fentanyl

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Banners purportedly from the Sinaloa cartel have appeared in northern Mexico claiming the gang has sworn off the sale and production of fentanyl. But experts are casting doubt on the veracity of the claim, saying fentanyl remains one of the cartel’s biggest money makers. The synthetic opioid has caused tens of thousands of overdose deaths in the United States. Banners purportedly signed by the sons of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman claim they have prohibited the sale or production of fentanyl in the northern state of Sinaloa. The sons are known as “the Chapitos” after their famous father.

