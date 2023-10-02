Clergy abuse survivors propose new ‘zero tolerance’ law following outcry over Vatican appointment

ROME (AP) — Clergy sexual abuse survivors have unveiled a proposed new church law calling for the permanent removal of abusive priests and superiors who covered for them. The global advocacy group End Clergy Abuse is seeking to draw attention to the ongoing scandal in the Catholic Church and the failure of Pope Francis and the hierarchy to make good on years of pledges of “zero tolerance” for abuse. Francis has nominated a theologian, Cardinal Victor Fernandez to Vatican office that investigates sex crimes. As a bishop in his native Argentina, Fernandez stood by a priest priest repeatedly accused of abusing teens and failed to remove him from office.

