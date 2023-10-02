Israel arrests Mexican former diplomat wanted for alleged sexual assault, Mexico’s president says

MEXICO CITY (AP) — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says that Andrés Roemer, a Mexican author, playwright and former diplomat, has been arrested in Israel and is awaiting extradition. Roemer has been wanted in Mexico since 2021 for allegedly abusing at least eight women. The writer was also Mexico’s UNESCO ambassador and used to host a television program in Mexico. Allegations against him came to light in the midst of the Me Too movement. Mexico’s president also requested that Israel extradite Tomás Zerón, a former public official wanted for torture and other crimes related to the disappearance of 43 students in Southern Mexico in 2014.

