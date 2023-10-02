Kevin Porter barred from Houston Rockets after domestic violence arrest in New York

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have told Kevin Porter Jr. that he can not be with the team in any capacity in the wake of his domestic violence arrest last month. Porter was arrested after an alleged attack on his former WNBA player girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick in a New York City hotel room Sept. 11. Prosecutors said that the attack left her with a fractured neck vertebra and a deep cut above her right eye. The 23-year-old Porter has pleaded not guilty to felony assault and strangulation and is due back in court in Manhattan on Oct. 16.

