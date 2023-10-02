Man who sought to expose sexual predators fatally shot during argument in Detroit-area restaurant

A 40-year-old Detroit-area man who posed as a 15-year-old girl on social media to identify alleged sexual predators has been fatally shot during an argument in a restaurant. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says two males were arrested after Friday night’s slaying of Robert Wayne Lee in Pontiac. Lee had gone by the name “Boopac Shakur” on social media. Authorities say Lee confronted an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old in a restaurant when one shot him. It’s unclear if the shooting was related to Lee’s efforts to identify sexual predators. The sheriff’s office says Lee’s crusade had led to charges against several men — including a jail deputy, but his work also misidentified one person as a sexual predator.

