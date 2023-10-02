New Baltimore police commissioner confirmed by City Council despite recent challenges

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore City Council has voted to confirm Richard Worley as the city’s new police commissioner. Council voted Monday night in favor of the longtime department veteran. Worley was nominated by the mayor to replace Michael Harrison, who announced his resignation earlier this summer after leading the department through reform efforts that began following the death of Freddie Gray in 2015. Critics and some council members expressed concern about two recent high-profile tragedies that unfolded since Worley took over as acting commissioner, including a block party mass shooting and the brutal murder last week of local tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.