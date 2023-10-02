Ronaldo gets 1st Asian Champions League goal. Saudi team refuses to play in Iran over statue dispute

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his first goal in the Asian Champions League in Al-Nassr’s 3-1 win over Istiklol to shift attention back to soccer after an earlier match between Sepahan of Iran and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad was controversially canceled. The Saudi club did not take to the field at Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan. Saudi Arabia’s Al Ekhbariya TV reports it was because of busts of Gen. Qassem Soleimani — who commanded Iran’s elite Quds Force before he was killed in a U.S. drone strike in neighboring Iraq in January 2020 — and other political banners. Another Saudi club, Al-Hilal, is scheduled to play Nassaji Mazandaran in Tehran on Tuesday.

