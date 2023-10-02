Vuitton transforms Paris with a playful spectacle of color, stars and history
By THOMAS ADAMSON
AP Fashion Writer
PARIS (AP) — Louis Vuitton dazzled Paris as the latest collection from women’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière swirled epochs and emotions. A burst of harlequin vibrancy met ’70s nostalgia, such as striped shirts contrasting against the resolute feel of a 70s box camera necklace. Ghesquière’s craftsmanship, while masterful, sometimes overshadowed subtlety with theatrical vibrancy. Meanwhile, Stella McCartney transformed a street market near the Eiffel Tower into an eco-showcase, celebrating her highest sustainability percentage yet. Draped in nostalgia, McCartney’s designs channeled ’70s thrift shop vibes, recalling borrowed outfits from her iconic parents. Both designers, in their unique ways, left indelible marks on Paris Fashion Week.