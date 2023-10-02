What to know about a UN vote to send a Kenya-led force to Haiti to curb gang violence

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is preparing to vote on a resolution to authorize a multinational force to Haiti led by Kenya to help combat violent gangs that have grown incredibly powerful and overwhelmed police. Haiti first requested such an intervention in October 2022, but neither the U.S. nor the U.N. were willing to lead one. U.S. efforts to persuade Canada to do so were unsuccessful. Then Kenya stepped up in July with an offer to lead a multinational force. The U.S. later forwarded a resolution to the U.N. Security Council to authorize the force, and the council is expected to vote soon on the measure.

