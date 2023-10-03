A conversation with Chappell Roan, the yodeling, queer pop icon of tomorrow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Missouri-bred pop superstar of the future Chappell Roan released her glittery debut album “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” late last month. Over a million monthly listeners on Spotify and a co-sign from some of the biggest performers, Roan’s future is looking bright. Next year, she will join Olivia Rodrigo on an arena world tour. Roan tells The Associated Press that many of her songs come from “this repressed state of not having a queer community growing up and feeling really weird.” The result is a shimmery collection of pop songs for anyone who has felt like an outsider.

