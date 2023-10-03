A government shutdown in Nigeria has been averted after unions suspended a labor strike

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian government workers are continuing their work after last-minute efforts by authorities averted a nationwide strike to protest growing hardship which could have shut down government services in Africa’s most populous country. Union officials said that an indefinite strike by Nigerian labor unions scheduled to start Tuesday is being suspended for 30 days. Both the unions and senior government officials announced several resolutions reached after their dayslong meetings including on social welfare programs for both workers and vulnerable households.

