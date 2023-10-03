Chanel takes a dip: Viard’s spring show brings Paris stalwart down to earth

PARIS (AP) — At Chanel’s Paris show models were inspired by the villa Noailles. The old artsy spot was visited by famous names like Lagerfeld. Virginie Viard’s designs were influenced by the villa’s gardens. They gave Chanel a relaxed summer feel. Gigi Hadid set the tone in casual flip-flops. Outfits like colorful tweed gowns stood out. Some designs played it safe. But the show was praised for being more accessible especially with its use of midsized models. It seems Viard is making Chanel more down-to-earth. Penélope Cruz talked about her love for fashion. She remembered a special handmade shawl from her grandmother that highlighted the importance of handwork in fashion.

