Donald Trump is returning to court as his fraud trial gets down to business after a fiery first day
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump says he’ll be back in a New York court for the second day of his business fraud trial. Lawyers in the case will move Tuesday to the plodding task of going through years’ worth of Trump’s financial documents. An accountant who prepared Trump’s financial statements for years is expected to be back on the witness stand in the trial over a lawsuit filed by New York’s attorney general. The suit accuses Trump of lying for years about the value of his assets on statements given to banks. Trump spent a full day at court Monday as an angry spectator. Trump’s lawyers say his financial statements were legitimate.