Federal judges to hear input on proposed new congressional lines in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A three-judge panel is preparing to approve new congressional districts for Alabama after ruling that state lawmakers flouted their finding the state should have a second district where Black voters are the majority of the electorate or close to it. The court on Tuesday will hear input on three plans proposed by a court-appointed special master as it prepares to select a plan for use in the 2024 congressional elections. The three-judge panel is overseeing the drawing of new lines after ruling that Alabama — which is 27% Black — should have more than one district with a substantial percentage of Black voters. The three proposals under consideration all create a second district where Black voters comprise a majority of the voting age population or close to it.

