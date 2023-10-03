Juvenile shoots, injures 2 children following altercation at Pop Warner football practice in Florida

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — Police in central Florida say a juvenile retrieved a gun from a vehicle and shot two other young people following an altercation that began during a Pop Warner football practice. The police chief of Apopka said during a news conference that the juvenile fired one shot on Monday night, hitting one child in the arm and the other in the torso. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Police say they took the gun from the juvenile and detained him. The ages of the shooter and the victims were not released. The injured children were taken to a hospital where they were listed as stable.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.