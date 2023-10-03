Two earthquakes strike Nepal, sending tremors through the region

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Two earthquakes have struck northwestern Nepal, sending tremors through the region. Several houses were reportedly damaged by the tremor but no casualties were reported in the region. The country’s earthquake monitoring center said the epicenter for both quakes was Bajhang district in northwestern Nepal, close to the Indian border. The initial measures show magnitudes of 5.3 followed by 6.3. Most of the houses in the sparsely populated mountainous region are one or two stories, and there are no big buildings. Tremors were also felt in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.