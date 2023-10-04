Judge orders central Indiana school shooter’s release into custody of parents

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A judge has approved the release of a teenager who opened fire at a central Indiana middle school in 2018, wounding another student and a teacher. Hamilton County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Joshua Kocher tells The Indianapolis Star that the judge on Wednesday approved the 18-year-old’s release from juvenile detention into the custody of his parents because he is now an adult and can no longer be legally held for crimes he committed while a minor. The teenager will be on home detention with a GPS monitor and bound by restrictions including no guns or drugs and no computers unless monitored by probation officials.

