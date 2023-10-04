Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein saying he assaulted her; accuses CAA, Disney, Miramax of enabling

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Julia Ormond has filed a lawsuit in New York accusing disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in 1995 and then hindering her career. She also accuses The Walt Disney Co., Miramax and her former talent agency, Creative Artists Agency, of looking the other way. In the 1990s, Ormond had leading roles in movies alongside the likes of Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford, but then saw her spotlight fade. Weinstein, who is 71, was convicted in February 2020 in New York on rape and sexual assault charges. Last year, he was convicted of rape in Los Angeles. He has appealed both convictions, and his attorney Imran Ansari says Weinstein “categorically denies” Ormond’s accusations.

By DEEPTI HAJELA and ANDREW DALTON Associated Press

