NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s foreign affairs minister has been moved to the tourism post as part of a Cabinet reshuffle just days after he said the country’s police in the Kenya-led Haiti peacekeeping mission would be deployed “within a short time.” Alfred Mutua’s statement came shortly after the U.N Security Council approved the force Monday and was issued before President William Ruto’s statement. The president did not mention when the deployment would take place. Kenya has committed to leading a multinational force to combat gang violence in Haiti, a plan that has been controversial lin Kenya and internationally.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.