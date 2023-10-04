Man steals car with toddler in back seat, robs bank, hits tree and dies from injuries, police say
WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a man suspected of stealing a car with a 17-month-old child in the back seat and then robbing a bank died after the vehicle struck a tree. The toddler was awake and responsive after the Wednesday morning crash in Windsor, just north of Hartford. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The child’s mother was brought to the crash scene and accompanied the child to a hospital. There was no immediate update on the toddler’s condition.