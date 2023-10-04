Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts are investigating after multiple people were reported shot

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts, say multiple people were reportedly shot Wednesday afternoon in the city’s downtown area. Holyoke Police Detective Beben told WWLP that multiple individuals had been shot and that officers were investigating. Police say they received a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. and also received notifications from ShotSpotter. The public is being asked to avoid the intersection of Sargeant and Maple streets. Police did not immediately say how many people were shot. Holyoke is about 90 miles west of Boston.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.