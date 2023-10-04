Striking auto workers and Detroit companies appear to make progress in contract talks

DETROIT (AP) — Meaningful progress has been made in the negotiations between the striking United Auto Workers union and Detroit’s three auto companies. That’s according to a person with direct knowledge of the talks, who said some offers had been exchanged. Another said there was more movement in talks with Jeep maker Stellantis, with less at Ford and General Motors. Neither person wanted to be identified because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly about the bargaining. Union President Shawn Fain will update members Friday on talks toward bringing to an end the nearly 3-week-old strikes against the companies.

