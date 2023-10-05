Auto worker strike highlights disparities between temporary and permanent employees

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Among the many changes being sought by striking United Auto Workers is an end to a system that pays workers much different wages for doing the same job. The biggest disparity is with temporary workers employed by the Detroit automakers who are making roughly half of what their co-workers bring home. The UAW says eliminating the uneven wage scales is a big priority because companies are abusing the system to save money. GM and Jeep maker Stellantis have made offers to increase temporary worker starting pay and Ford is offering to make temporaries full-time workers after 90 days of work.

By JOHN SEEWER and TOM KRISHER Associated Press

