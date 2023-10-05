German customs officials raid properties belonging to a Russian national targeted by sanctions

BERLIN (AP) — A special unit of police and customs officials have raided several properties of a Russian national in the southern state of Bavaria, officials say. The unidentified Russian is subject to sanctions and asset freezes by the European Union, German customs officials said. The German news agency dpa reported that several luxury cars were confiscated from a villa on Tegernsee lake. The European Union, the United States and other western nations have imposed sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow’s war against Ukraine. These include travel bans and asset freezes of a number of Russian government members and certain Russian businesspeople.

