Shelling in northwestern Syria kills at least 5 civilians, activists and emergency workers say

IDLIB, Syria (AP) — Activists and emergency workers say the Syrian government has shelled a village in the rebel-held northwestern part of the country, killing at least five civilians. The shelling early Thursday came amid a rise in strikes in the rebel-held enclave in recent days. Opposition-held northwestern Syria’s civil defense organization known as the White Helmets said the shelling on the outskirts of the the village of Kafr Nouran in western Aleppo province hit a family house. Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the dead included an elderly woman and three of her daughters and her son. Northwestern Syria is mostly held by the militant group Hayat Tahrir al Sham, as well as Turkish-backed forces.

By GHAITH AL-SAYED and KAREEM CHEHAYEB Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.