Shelling in northwestern Syria kills at least 5 civilians, activists and emergency workers say
By GHAITH AL-SAYED and KAREEM CHEHAYEB
Associated Press
IDLIB, Syria (AP) — Activists and emergency workers say the Syrian government has shelled a village in the rebel-held northwestern part of the country, killing at least five civilians. The shelling early Thursday came amid a rise in strikes in the rebel-held enclave in recent days. Opposition-held northwestern Syria’s civil defense organization known as the White Helmets said the shelling on the outskirts of the the village of Kafr Nouran in western Aleppo province hit a family house. Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the dead included an elderly woman and three of her daughters and her son. Northwestern Syria is mostly held by the militant group Hayat Tahrir al Sham, as well as Turkish-backed forces.