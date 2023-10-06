Man charged in connection with alleged plot to kidnap British TV host Holly Willoughby

LONDON (AP) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby, one of Britain’s most high-profile television personalities. In a statement Friday, Essex Police said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday and is due to appear at in court in Chelmsford, east of London, later Friday. Willoughby, who presents the ITV network’s flagship daytime program ‘This Morning’, has been off air since Thursday. ITV are providing around-the-clock security at the 42-year-old’s east London home alongside the police. According to The Sun newspaper, the suspect is not known to Willoughby.

