Skip to Content
AP National News

Blinken calls deposed Niger leader ahead of expected US declaration that his overthrow was a coup

By
Published 6:36 PM

By MATTHEW LEE
AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called Niger’s deposed President Mohamed Bazoum ahead of an expected decision by the Biden administration to formally declare that his overthrow was a coup d’etat. The State Department said Blinken called Bazoum on Monday to stress that a restoration of a democratically elected government remains the best opportunity for Niger to remain a key partner of the U.S. and others in countering extremism in the region. The call came as the Biden administration is preparing to make a formal determination that July’s military takeover in the central African nation meets the legal standard for a coup, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content