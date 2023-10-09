Kari Lake wants to be elected to the Senate. She also wants to keep fighting the election she lost

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake is preparing to launch a U.S. Senate campaign with a splashy rally outside Phoenix, having never conceded that she lost last year’s race for Arizona governor. Lake is trying out new messages and courting the support of national Republicans she’s insulted in the past. But the former television news host isn’t backing down on the things that made her a star on the far right — her combativeness with perceived enemies, her fealty to Donald Trump and her willingness to defend his election lies. That worries some Republicans who fear she will cost them a race that could decide control of the Senate.

