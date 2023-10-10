Congo orders regional peacekeepers to leave by December

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s government spokesperson has said the East African regional force will have to leave the country by Dec. 8 because of a “lack of satisfactory results on the ground” as agreed on during a regional meeting. The government spokesperson told journalists on Monday night that the East African Community force must leave the country “because it has not been able to resolve the problem notably that of the M23.” The government says the M23 rebel group has under the watch of the regional force refused to withdraw from the territories of Masisi, Rutshuru and Nyiragongo in violation of the Luanda agreement.

