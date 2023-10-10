Ukraine’s Zelenskyy visits neighboring Romania to discuss security and boost ties

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has traveled to neighboring Romania for talks with his counterpart on regional security and strengthening bilateral ties against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of his country. Zelenskyy met with President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday in the capital, Bucharest. The two are also expected to discuss security cooperation in the Black Sea region region. That’s according to a post by Zelenskyy on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Zelenskyy described Romania — a NATO and European Union member — as “a friend who came to our help on our darkest day.”

By STEPHEN McGRATH and ANDREEA ALEXANDRU Associated press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.