Police search for killer of retired college dean who was shot on trail near university campus
CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — Five days after a retired college dean was shot and killed on a recreation trail near a Vermont University campus, students returned to classes on Tuesday, some on edge, a day after police urged residents to remain vigilant, lock doors and to report any tips that might help them identify and find the killer. Honoree Fleming, a retired dean and professor, was found shot to death on Thursday afternoon on a rail trail about a mile (1.61 kilometers) south of the Castleton campus of Vermont State University. The shooting happened during the school’s week-long fall break. The university reopened Monday but students were excused from classes until Tuesday. Some students are on edge while others say they feel safe on campus.