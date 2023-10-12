California governor signs 2 major proposals for mental health reform to go before voters in 2024

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two major pieces of legislation to transform the state’s mental health system and to address the state’s worsening homelessness crisis. The signing took place Thursday before cheering state and local officials. The proposals will go before voters in March 2024. Newsom wants to borrow billions of dollars through a bond to pay for 11,150 new treatment beds. The measure also would overhaul how counties pay for mental and behavioral health programs. Supporters say the proposal would make a dent in the state’s growing homelessness crisis and bring necessary updates to its mental health system. Local counties fear it would take away funding from existing programs.

