Federal agents in Puerto Rico seize $35 million worth of cocaine, arrest 3 after boat runs aground

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents in Puerto Rico say they have seized an estimated $35 million worth of cocaine from a boat that ran aground a reef off the island’s south coast. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Thursday that it arrested two men from the Dominican Republic and a man from Colombia accused of transporting more than 1,500 kilos of cocaine. Officials said the 30-foot boat was traveling north toward Puerto Rico when it was spotted on Wednesday. It is one of the largest drug seizures in waters off Puerto Rico reported this year.

