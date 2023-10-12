Florida citrus forecast improves over last year when hurricanes hit state

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s citrus production is expected to improve in the upcoming season compared to last year when twin hurricanes battered the state. A forecast released Thursday says that Florida is expected to produce 20.5 million boxes of oranges during the 2023-2024 season, up from 15.8 million boxes last season. Florida growers are expected to harvest 1.9 million boxes of grapefruit during the season, which lasts through next spring. That’s up from 1.8 million boxes last season. Florida was the leading producer of oranges in the U.S. until last season, when the state was battered by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. California surpassed the Sunshine State in orange production.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.