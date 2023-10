BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Smoke from forest fires covered large swaths of the Brazilian Amazon as the region endures one of the worst droughts on record, with many rivers at historically low levels. In Manaus, the air quality ranked among the worst among cities worldwide, prompting suspension of college classes and postponement of its annual marathon.

