Mexico takes mining company to court seeking new remediation effort for Sonora river pollution

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico is pursuing a criminal complaint against the country’s largest copper producer seeking to force a new remediation program for river pollution in the northern state of Sonora. The government’s top environment official announced Thursday that the complaint was filed in August and involves remediation funding for eight polluted townships in Sonora. Mining company Grupo Mexico closed its remediation fund in 2017, arguing that it had met legal requirements. The government contends that was premature and is asking the courts to order a new fund be established. Environment Department chief María Luisa Albores described the August 2014 mine spill as “the most serious environmental disaster in the history of metal mining in Mexico.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.