Playwright Theresa Rebeck is busy in NYC this fall, with plays uptown and on Broadway

NEW YORK (AP) — If you’re ever tempted to offer playwright Theresa Rebeck an idea for a new play, maybe hold off. She has quite enough of those as it is. This fall, New York City has become Rebeck’s playwriting playground. She’s directing her own work “Dig” off-Broadway. And her play “I Need That” is landing on Broadway starring Danny DeVito and his daughter Lucy. Rebeck has now had 21 professional production in New York, and five on Broadway. That easily makes her the most-produced female playwright of her generation on Broadway. Says the playwright: “I have a lot of things on my mind and a lot of curiosity.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.