The approved multistate wind-power transmission line will increase energy capacity for Missouri
By SUMMER BALLENTINE
Associated Press
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri regulators are allowing a multistate wind-energy power line to increase the amount of power to the state’s consumers. State regulators on Thursday gave permission for the Grain Belt Express to expand to bring as much as 2,500 megawatts of power to Missouri. That’s the equivalent of four nuclear power plants. The line previously was planned to provide 500 megawatts of energy to the state. Farmers and state lawmakers for years have pushed for more energy from the line to stay instate in exchange for the loss of land. The high-voltage power line will carry wind energy from Kansas across Missouri and Illinois before hooking into a power grid in Indiana that serves eastern states.